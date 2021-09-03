Central Bank to build ultra modern headquarter in Jebel

By William Madouk Garang

Central bank is geared to put-up ultramodern headquarter after the Community in Juba led by state government allocated 43,000 square meters of land at Tokman West area.

The land was allocated to the bank since 2007 but all these time the paperwork and registration had delayed until yesterday when the official handing over by community, chiefs and state government was effected.

During thehandover ceremony officiated by Central Equatoria State Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities, Flora Gabriel Modi. The Governor of Central Bank, Dier Tong Ngor said they would commence the work immediately.

“We are getting this land and I want to promise you that very soon we will be starting work here to develop office which would be the headquarters of the Bank of South Sudan,” Ngor said.

“In this area if the bank build an office here, it will not be the same again I am sure the community will benefit in all possible ways,” he added.

He also assured to deliver services to the community by building infrastructure such as school, hospitals and other basic services.

Speaking at the same event, Minister,Modi said the existingof enormous structure in the area would be of great advantage to community and the country at large.

Marino Pitia Marcello, Chief of Tokman A-Court stated that they were very happy to handover the land to the bank but asked the government to look into their demand.

“I want the gov’t to look into our requirement and needs, we need you to build for us both primary and secondary schools and health care centers,” stressed Marcello.

Charles JospehWani, the commissioner of Juba County echoed the voice of the community by asking the government and the bank to look into public welfares.

“I appeal to the government to help us in putting up school and health center to help people in the area,” Wani appealed.