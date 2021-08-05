jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, August 5th, 2021
Editorial

CENTRAL BANK DESERVES A PAT ON THE BACK

This time Central Bank must be congratulated for having come out boldly to tell the public how they spent 100 million USD which was part of the total loan of 174.25 Million USD from International Monetary Fund (IMF). Indeed going by the exercise of mopping out 50 Billion SSP in a period of three months is a significant sign that they could do more and stabilize the economy within a short time. This is a clear indication by the National Coffer management that they could do more if and only if they had all the abilities at their disposal. There is part of the loan which has not been put to use and which the bank revealed would be made available by IMF by December this year. Surely the year is soon ending and this money was to be used to cushion the economy upshot and regulate or tame the markets of high prices of basic commodities, the lifeline of the common man. The injection of the 100million USD was equally meant to bring to reasonable rates and tame market behaviours. The bank managed to stagnate the dollar rate which remained rotating between 30s and 40s for a local currency, SSP. The intention for the loan is yet to be achieved and the economy far from recovery. What is eminent is that if the already mopped up 50 billion SSP was to be released in the market, the dollar rate would shoot up again which is not the intention of the bank, but which the regulators cannot run away from those responsibilities. What the common-man want is to be able to access the basics and put food on the table. They do not want to be taken through volumes of technical languages which they do not understand. Transparency and accountability demands these orders of operations.

