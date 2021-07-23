Centenary Choirs ready for Loa Parish’sCelebration

By Emelda Siama John

TheCentralCommittee together with Choirs were preparing to celebrate the final celebration of 100 years of faith at the centenary of Loa.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, John Juma the Catechist said that the Central Committees were preparing to schedule the programme of centenary of Loa on 15th August 2021marking conclusion of centenary celebration in our Lady of Assumption Loa Parish Diocese of Torit.

“The Choirs from Juba,Nimule, Agojjo, Maaji, and Pargrinya camps will arrive on 9th August 2021 at Loa Parish. After the arrivals of the people from various places, the popular mission and the confession will then start,” Juma said.

Meanwhile, the parish priests of Holy Rosary, Fr. Emmanuel Omollo, said the centenary celebration started in 1921 up to 100 years of faith, so many people want to feel our Lady of Assumption in the name of Parish

“Most people were Baptizedthere, received the sacrament of matrimony there, so the church of Loa has played a big role in their lives,” Fr. Omollo said.

He revealed that, there will be 8 Bishops, main celebrant and co-celebrant and many parishes from different placeswho will be there that day. They will include; the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jubaand then theApostolic Administrator of Torit Diocese, Rev Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla will be the main celebrant.

He added that, “Father ,may they be one as we are one according to book of John.

Loa mission was found as a parish in 1921 until 1983, it operated as one of the parishes of the catholic Archdiocese of Juba, in 1983 it become one of the parishes of diocese of Torit after the creation of the Torit diocese by Pope St. John Paul with HL Bishop Paride Taban as the first Bishop.

They had a number of celebration, Silver Jubilee of the parish 25th years in 1946, the Golden Jubilee of the parish of Loa 50th years in 1971, and the Diamond Jubilee of the parish 75th years in 1996.