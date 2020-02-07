Celebrity Watch

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

Country mourns David Pachong Mading

David Pachong Mading was one celebrated legend who was mourned by South Sudanese for his role in the music industry.

Known for his famous song”piny-ke yin lang Akoldu” meaning that in this world everyone has his or her day and when you hear something bad about someone don’t rejoice.

David’s songs were a uniting factor for whoever understood the message in his songs.

The late son of Rumbek will be greatly remembered for uniting South Sudanese through his music.

Garang Ateny described the late as peace-loving person who cared for everyone.

May his soul rest in peace and forever shall be in our hearts.

Gosepel star excelling in furniture buisness

Tony Manas

South Sudanese gospel star Tony Manas has found gold in making furniture for sell in Juba city. The singer owns City House Furniture located in Gudele.

Tony revealed that the furniture business through which he earns a living was a call from God.

Crazy Fox make come back

Self-acclaimed ghetto president Crazy Fox is set to make a serious come back to the music scene.

The singer broke through the music map upon releasing the ana giad fame song that rocked for so many years.

Crazy Fox told Juba Monitor that he is working on a massive tune that will shake the African music industry.

Mc Remzi drops his Merchandise

Jena de kab fame rapper Mc Remzi has invested in his own merchandise such as t-shirts and caps under the name “iam who iam”

The rapper revealed that the clothing line is meant to make money from the rap music.