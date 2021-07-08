Tomorrow the country will be celebrating the ten independence anniversary. True it has been a long journey towards this end. We should remind the general population how far it has been and the challenges that have been on the way. These challenges had to be dealt with by the leadership and peace partners. It is time the country takes stock of the past and move forward to build a new and acceptable face for every citizen. The country must come out of its’ past and face the true today and tomorrow. The citizens should take it upon themselves to guard against any ill intention from internal or external so that peace can find a home to stay in. It can be argued that the country is still young. This one can go but ask yourself young on what. It is only that it gained its independence ten years back but had been in existence the creation of the earth. The truth is that people should not keep on having excuses of being a young nation. They should learn to make this country a grown-up nation with their deed and action towards development. The culture of dependency from aid and donation must come to an end. The country is so rich that there is no reason for not using the available resources to move to a better life within the population. As the celebration is taking place be reminded that it is the people who would make this nation look different either by getting fully involved in the development or leaving it to stagnate and mark-time. Crisis of the past should not be on deter the country from moving forward hopefully with people who are ready to see positive taking the centre stage. Those who fought for the liberation would wish to see a change and know that the blood of those who died did not go for nothing. Celebrate with a purpose for the future.

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

PARTING PARTY AFTER PARTY

I received so many invitations for tomorrow’s Independence Day celebration, some by individuals who were asking me to join them for goat-ribs eating, while others had arranged private parties in other outlets and others were slotted for an evening take. I was thinking deep inside me where to go or start with. I was well aware of the Great South Sudan Run (GSSR) organized by the GSSR association which was taking place side by side of the national Independence Day. After debating inward me, l decided that what come l was to start with the run and if possible attend the big day’s celebration if it was to be held publicly? I was going to run not because l wanted to win and get the medals and other prizes that goes with the winning but l wanted to display my solidarity with my brothers and sisters to mark the day in style. I would attend to other functions thereafter when done with the national commitment. I wanted to see and have everybody l know to join me so that we can all move forward together. It was an important move that would change the mind and perception of many to start thinking positively planning for the future of the country and their welfare. It was important that the word of wisdom to be delivered on or thereafter must find me around and to my full attention. Eating, partying or not, l was not going to be driven by the worldly need which are short-lived and which in most cases lead to miseries. I wanted to be near and participate in the future development and own the positive results coming from my contribution with others of like minds. I decided that we have joined hands together to lead the younger generation into knowing what their future could be. We have to prepare the youth in all scope of life to understand the meaning of being independent, not how to party and get off the required avenue of life. We needed to portray positive image to them so that when they grow-up they will be onto themselves and be able to carry the current mantles in our possession for their next generation. Is this an impossible task to do? No it is not unless one is not so patriotic to the motherland and wish good for the youth. Many people have left the young-one to fend for themselves forcing them to do things they should not have done in the first place. How many of our youth know about the importance of the National Independence Day not to mention celebration. How many will tomorrow take time to join fellow-countrymen and women of good-will in the celebration? It is time we bring to the attention of the youth the importance of national events that need them to know at an early stage. We can only party and enjoy if there is total peace. This is the road we should all follow young or old.