Cavendish University graduates students through televised screen

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

At least 809 students of Cavendish University on Thursday have graduated through visual televised screen due to coronavirus pandemic social distancing guidelines.

The 09th anniversary graduation was held under the theme; “Research and Innovation as tools use to achieve growth and development.”

Addressing the graduates, the Speaker of Ugandan parliament Rt. Honorable Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga who doubled as the guest of honor congratulated entire university administration and the graduating batch of 2020.

She urged them to continue with the struggle so as to have a successful lives.

South Sudanese graduates Emmanuel Mangok Aliap acknowledged the essential role played by his parents and guidance given the challenges during the course of his studies

Lilly Ossa graduate of diplomatic studies thanked the parents for their support and appealed to young people to keep social distancing because protecting lives.

Cavendish University Uganda’s 9th graduation goes visually beating the negativities of deadly virus the world is grappling with.