jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 11th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtCauses of divorce (part two}?
A foot for thought

Causes of divorce (part two}?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers of Juba monitor, in yesterday’s story, I mentioned some causes that might have contributed to some families to break out or led to divorce. I am sure some of you know many reasons in your various communities. Most of the information was based on forced and early marriages as I mentioned in part one story.

For today’s story, I would like to mention other obstacles that occurred to people who were mature, had started their relationships by themselves in good faith. After they were blessed by the two parents, they developed problems in the process of living together.

They start losing trust among themselves, accusing each other for no reason. This problem may arise when the two stayed for years without producing children. The relatives from the side of the man would start complaining on why the woman stayed for some years without a child. The good family would advise them to seek the advice of doctorsor go for further treatment.

Those who have money can afford for future diagnosis; the poor family will remain moving from doctor to another seeking for treatment.  Others would go to tradition medicine in different ways, several people who believed in it, and theyproduced children.

 Some who have faith in God Jesus Christ and they produced children. Many of them failed. This is the group of people that majority of them separated.  The man blames the wife and via versa, never put in minds that children are gifts from God.  They are not the main reason for sustaining marriage lives. It is because our traditions believe in children as the main result of sustaining living.

If you don’t give birth to children, like your names are going to die at the end of your living. What would happen if you give birth to children and they ended becoming street children like many of them in Juba and other states. What bible tells us is different from our tradition. If we read the book of Saint Luke and other stories like the story of Sarah in the Old Testament and   of Zachariah in the New Testament, people will not divorce because of not having children.

God has done miracles to so many people who believe in Him. Yesterday there was story published in the newspaper saying that a woman from South Africa gave birth to 10 babies, seven males and three females. Who will believe that if it was not the power of God? In the past, there was no such kind of information. You can imagine how that woman managed to carry ten children in her womb.

It was God blessing to the family because of their faith. Let us believe in God and put everything in His hands for more blessing not for separation.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

What are the causes of divorce (part one}?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question should have many answers from different people in various places. The problems of break out marriages is universal, it depends on how each country handles it and what the laws said about divorce. On the other hand is better to know the root causes of divorce. Is there similarity in Africa and European countries?  What is common and the way forward to reduce divorce.  In South Sudan there are many reasons causing divorces, the issue of early and forced marriages are...
A foot for thought

Tribute to late Evangelist TB Joshua

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It was not easy for those who knew what the late TB Joshua did in this world. That is why his death is not only being mourned by Nigerians but by the entire people of the world. You can ask why a person like TB Joshua died at this time and at the age of 57 years according to the information provided by media outlets and the administration of stone International Church in Juba. Many questions have beenraised by different people who wished...
A foot for thought

Great South Sudan runs impact

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the announcement made yesterday by the Great South Sudan run Association Management informing the public that the event of their Association will take place on 9th July, 2021 at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum. The information went further saying that one of the activities would be sport,that is to say athletes competition between males and females in the ten states and three administrative areas.  It went on saying that those who want to participate in the event should register in the nearest...
A foot for thought

What weekend activities you participated in?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Many activities that occurred during weekend were good and others were bad. Among the good were social gathering like wedding occasions, birthdays and others. Deaths and funeral prayers of those who died during the time of lock down period due to Coronavirus Pandemic. If you didn’t attend to one of the above mentioned, thank God because some peoples didn’t rest during the weekend. They went to several dead places of relatives, friends and colleagues. The cases of dead were too many these days,...
error: Content is protected !!