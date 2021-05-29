jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, May 29th, 2021
HomeNewsCattle raiding leave 10 dead
News

Cattle raiding leave 10 dead

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least ten people were killed following a cattle raid clashes between armed youths from Warrap and Unity states on Thursday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Chief of Mangool Apuk Madut Mawien said that the incident happened in an area called Mangool Apuk.

“The youth attacked a place call Mangool Apuk, killing 10 civilians and injured 12 others and among those killed were women and children. All the houses were burnt down in the area,”

He added that the fighting was still raging on in some areas within the county.

“We as community leaders, we condemn this in the strongest terms and appeal to the State governor to talk to his Unity State counterparts, the authorities in Unity State, to control their youth,” he added.

Warrap State and Unity State have long inter-conflict related of cattle raiding. There have been reports of revenge attacks between the armed youth from the two neighboring states.

Last month, Unity State Minister of Information, armed youth from Tonj North of Warrap attacked a village in Mayom County, killing 17 people.The incident happened on 4thApril in the area of the spiritual leader of the Bul Nuer in Unity State that left more people dead and 29 people were reported wounded and a number of cattle raided.

Earlier, theUnited Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remained the biggest insecurity challenges since the decline of political violence in 2019.

You Might Also Like

News

Head of mission condemn attacks on aid operations

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Turkeyexpress their serious concern about unacceptable and appalling attacks on aid operations countrywide. Over the past weeks, direct attacks on humanitarian workers took place in Renk, Jamjang, GumurukTorit and Panyijiar. Humanitarian workers have endured brutal beatings, attacks, and robberies in their compounds, roadside ambushes when travelling in clearly marked NGO convoys and the tragic deathof two health workers.  South Sudanese aid workers and their families suffer the brunt of these targeted attacks and South Sudan tragically remains one of the most...
National NewsNews

Communities need funding during this critical situation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Three United Nations organizations in South Sudan - the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) - said they had scaled up their responses in counties most affected by food insecurity and malnutrition in Jonglei, Warrap and Bahr El Ghazal States as well as in the Greater Pibor Administrative area. But they warned that South Sudan is in one of its worst humanitarian crises in years and the situation remains dire in many communities in South Sudan. So, there is...
error: Content is protected !!