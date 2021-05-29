Cattle raiding leave 10 dead

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least ten people were killed following a cattle raid clashes between armed youths from Warrap and Unity states on Thursday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Chief of Mangool Apuk Madut Mawien said that the incident happened in an area called Mangool Apuk.

“The youth attacked a place call Mangool Apuk, killing 10 civilians and injured 12 others and among those killed were women and children. All the houses were burnt down in the area,”

He added that the fighting was still raging on in some areas within the county.

“We as community leaders, we condemn this in the strongest terms and appeal to the State governor to talk to his Unity State counterparts, the authorities in Unity State, to control their youth,” he added.

Warrap State and Unity State have long inter-conflict related of cattle raiding. There have been reports of revenge attacks between the armed youth from the two neighboring states.

Last month, Unity State Minister of Information, armed youth from Tonj North of Warrap attacked a village in Mayom County, killing 17 people.The incident happened on 4thApril in the area of the spiritual leader of the Bul Nuer in Unity State that left more people dead and 29 people were reported wounded and a number of cattle raided.

Earlier, theUnited Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remained the biggest insecurity challenges since the decline of political violence in 2019.