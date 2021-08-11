jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, August 11th, 2021
A foot for thought

Cattle keepers should listen to the directive of CES

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday the government of Central Equatoria State (CES} gave directives to cattle keepers to leave within seventy-two hours. Failure to do so will be forced to leave the state.  Seventy two hours given to them is ending today. The matter of cattle keepers was said several times by President Salva Kiir  Mayardit, he had given orders some years back when farmers complained  about their farms were been destroyed by cows in Central and Eastern Equatoria States .  I hope the cattle keepers would listen to the directives given by the state government for their safety.

The reality is that cows, goats and any other kind of animals are not supposed to be kept in City and towns. They are supposed to be far from towns.  Otherwise, it would cause problems between farmers and the owners of the animals. 

There would be system in the country on how to keep domestic animals. Currently, they are moving on the streets, it is difficult for vehicles to move. If accidents occur it will cause problems to them and drivers of those cars.  Some cattle keepers came to Central Equatoria State due to fighting in their areas. They need to maintain peace and leave in the areas where they came from. Juba is a city, there is no better place for keeping animals. The worst is that, the cattle keepers have guns. That is why in any situation they used guns to threaten civilians on their rights. What was not clear in the statement is that those cattle keepers came from where, it was not stated clearly in the report.  Better to know their locations, for the reason that some areas were affected with floods, if they came from such areas, what can be done to them should be the decision of the government in the state. At the end those animals  belong to South Sudanese and supposed to benefit people of South Sudan in case it is used in good system.I wish cattle keepers should understand the policy of CES government and move in peaceful way.

 Otherwise, Juba is not a better place for animals to leave in.

May God bless us all.

