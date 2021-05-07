Cattle keepers given 21 days to leave Pagirinya refugee camp

By Jurugo Emmanuel

The community of Pagirinya village in Dzaipi Sub County has given cattle keepers who are at the same time refugees thirty day’s ultimatum to leave their area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the deputy Local Council chairman Obutu William said the cattle keepers started grazing their cattle illegally after bribing one of the residents identified as Ofonya Richard.

He said his office was notified by farmers of Pagirinya village that over 400 cattle were being grazed around their farms.

Mr. Obutusaid that they approached the home of Ofonya but he pretended to be busy and refused to attend to them.

He said due to public interest, he had to call the residents of Pagirinya to find a solution how their farms can be safe.

Mr. Obutu said the presence of cattle keepers in their land poses a security threat to their well-being.

He added that cattle have destroyed their crops causing food insecurity in the area.

“One of our residents was given money by these refugees, and it can’t work,”she said.

We get food from our farm and if the cows eat what we plan where shall we go,”Obutu angrily asked.

However, Igama Simon who represented farmers in Pagirinya village said they were willing to stay with refugees in harmony but what made them to bring their cattle to the Sub County was lack of consultation by the cattle keepers who are refugees.

He said that if the refugees were to consult the farmers, then they will be provided with a land in another location not where crops are planted.

“We gave them land to stay not to bring their cattle, they get food from WFP for us we harvest,” Mr.Igama said.

Meanwhile, the LC 2 chairman of Logoangwa Parish Henry Kaluka, revealed that both the cattle keepers and the farmers peacefully agreed that they will only stay for 30 days.

“They have agreed that the cows will be taken away from their place after 21 days,”Kaluka said.

Mr. Majok Wilson, a refugee leader in Adjumani District urged the host community and the cattle keepers to stay peacefully as they look for another land to settle on.

He also appealed to the government to intervene on the matter.

“I want to urge my fellow refugees to be calm as we wait for OPM to look into this matter,” he said.