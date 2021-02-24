Cattle herder killed

By Mabor Riak Magok

A cattle herder has been killed by raiders in Rumbek East County last week and about 700 cattle were raided, area Chief Majak Agok Machol told Juba Monitor.

Chief Machol said the incident has been reported to the reliable authorities for further investigation.

“There are no forces to rescue the raided cattle but I talked to the peaceful and voluntary disarmament committee in Alualuak to rescue the raided cattle from the hands of armed raiders,” Chief Agok said.

The town Mayor of Yirol West County Balang Arok Dakbai confirmed the incident saying the law enforcement agencies will soon deal with the armed criminals.

“The raiders with raided cattle are still hiding in the bushes with cows. I have sent organized forces to rescue, but they are yet to be found. Forces are following and monitoring them in the bushes,” Mayor Dakbai said.

“There are no specific details of raided number of cattle in Rumbek East County. We are waiting to confirm the exact number,” he said.

However, the Police Deputy Commissioner in Rumbek East County Brigadier General, Makur Dak said the exact number of raided cows is not yet confirmed.

Gen. Dak said the security situation Rumbek East and Yirol West Counties, Lakes State has continued to deteriorate since last year.

“Cattle raiding has become common in Rumbek East and Yirol West and this has caused loss of lives and properties,” he said.