CATLLE-Keepers given 72 hours to leave Juba

By Tereza Jeremiah

The government of Central Equatoria State (CES)has given seventy two hours to cattle keepers living around Juba to leave or face forceful eviction.

The order comes on the backdrop of the ongoing inter-communal violence between the two sections of the warring communities, which has so far killed 30people and displaced hundreds..

Speaking to the media yesterday, CES Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, Moro Isaac Jenesio, said herders who failed to heed to the order would be removed forcefully and returned to their places of origin.

“Currently the state government security committee has conducted several emergency meetings and has drawn up interventions in order to control the situation. However, we realized that the situation has taken more than we thought we would be able to contain,” Minister Jenesio said.

“The national security committee also sat and was able to direct us to sit today. The committee has come out clearly with a directive that all cattle keepers around Juba must vacate to their places of origin within seventy two hours .Failure to do so, will mean that they will be driven out by force and all security units within Juba and Central Equatoria State areas proximate to the city are directed to effect this order after seventy two hours,”he ordered.

He added that there were consequences to be taken if the measures were not implemented within the seventy two hours given to the cattle keepers.

‘’This is going to be different because we thought, we have to save lives and guarantee the security of the city, we tried with a lot of interventions but I think they are persisting and it was resolved by all security units that they have to be driven away if they can’t leave within seventy two hours.” Said the Minister