Catholic faithful celebrate 100 years of faith in Juba

By Emelda Siama John

Catholic faithful’s celebrated 100 years of faith of Loa Centenary yesterday [on Sunday] in Holy Rosary parish.

Our lady of Assumption Loa parish Diocese of Torit have celebrated 100 years, was the renewal of faith, where the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla was the main celebrant.

“The centenary celebration was the recombination of our faith, the people of Loa were all scattered from Loa, because of trouble and war, the spirit of our lord Jesus Christ take us forward, in time of tribalism and in time of war, we all stand strong in faith”, said Mulla. This celebration included people from refugee camps namely; Nimule and Maaji and Agojjo.

“What is my role as a Bishop? My role is to bring peace, and we are all asked to be good shepherds so that we can extend the mission, all of us are called not by faith but by practice. God has called us as good shepherds to perform our duties in society, and God has challenged the religious leaders and the leaders who are not performing their duties for the people”. H. G Ameyu

H. G Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla yesterday put the acting parish priest Emmanuel Omollo as a Priest parish and Fr. Lianas as assistance Parish Priest.

However, the prayer was so colorful which composed the choirs, the legions of Mary, Otuho dancers, Acholi dancers, the saint Kisto’s dancers, the priests from different parishes and the congregations.

The celebrations will be conducted on 9thof Mayfor Centenary celebration of Agojjo Settlement, Uganda by Father Joseph Otto and on23th of May, Centenary celebration for the youth Sacrament will take place in Nimule Parish by H.G Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla who will be the main celebrant and H.L Paride Taban.

H.G urged the congregation to contribute for the renovation of the church Our Lady of Assumption Loa Parish Diocese of Torit.