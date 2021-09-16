CATHOLIC-Do not use nuns’ killings to derail Rome talks

By James Atem Kuir

Top Catholic clerics have told the government not to use the killing of catholic nuns as a reason to derail and ruin the Rome Peace talks aimed at reaching settlement with the holdout opposition groups.

The call by the church leaders comes after President Salva Kiir Mayardit suspended government negotiation with the opposition group collectively known as the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) following the killings of two catholic sisters of Sacred Heart of Jesus congregation along the Juba-Nimule road last month.

The government blamed the National Salvation Front (NAS) – one of the groups under SSOMA-of carrying out the attack that led to the murder of the two nuns and three other male persons while returning back to Juba from a centenary celebration of Loa Parish.

In a five-page statement read by Bishop Stephen AmeyuMartin Mullathe MetropolitanArchbishop of Catholic Archdiocese- on behalf of other bishops -the church also said it was outraged atprevious attacks on the church and killingof its personnel.

“We condemn unreservedly the murder on 16 August, 2021 of our two dearSacred Heart Sisters Mary DanielAbbud and Regina Roba, and their accompanying group on the Juba-Nimule road,” clergyman said, rejecting the description of the perpetrators as unknown gunmen, anddemanding their identification and arrest.

“We reject attempts to use this tragedy to derail the Romepeace process,” the church leader said of the government withdrawal from the talks facilitated by the Sant-Egidio Community, a catholic association dedicated to social service based in Rome.

The church leader also expressed dismay at the deteriorating security situation across the country, citing the Tombura inter-communal violence that had been raging on averted since June, and the infighting within SPLM-IO.

“At this very moment people are being killed and displaced around Tombura, the rest of Western Equatoria, and elsewhere. People are still living in fear in UN POC camps. We remind the government of their duty to provide security to the population, but we also tell them not to simply create more violence using security apparatus,” he said.

“We call for non-violent solutions to all the conflicts, both national and local,” he stressed.