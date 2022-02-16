Catholic Diocese of Yei appoints new Bishop

By Emelda Siama John

The Catholic Archdiocese of Yei has appointed Rev. Alex Lodiong Sakor Eyobo as new Bishop after the resignation of Rev Erkolano Lodu Tombe.

Pope Francis appointed Rev. Alex Lodiong of the clergy of Yei, currently where he was serving as spiritual formator, teacher, and treasures of the Saint Paul national Major seminary Munuki in Juba, as a new Bishop of Yei Diocese on 11th February 2022.

Fr. Alex Lodiong Sakor was born on January 26th 1971 in Wudu and joined St. Mary minor seminary in Juba between 1989- 1993.

He studied at St. Paul national Major seminary doing orientation course, philosophy and theology obtaining a Diploma (1996) and a Baccalaureate (200) in Khartoum, Sudan and he holds a Licentiate in biblical theology from Urbaniano University Rome.

On 24 June 2001 he has ordained a priest for the Diocese of Yei, after the ordination, he carried out the following offices and studied, parish vicar of the sacred Heart, Lomin, Kajo keji (2001-2002) Diploma in computer science at the Catholic University of East Africa, Nairobi, Kenya in 2002-2003.

He further did the secretary of the Diocese of Yei in 2002-2006 and studied in Financial Management and administration at CORAT Africa, Nairobi, Kenya in 2006-2007 and general secretary, Diocesan, general Treasurer, coordinator of communication and Education in 2006-2008.

However, he was the Diocesan youth chaplain in 2008-2013, rector of the saint Augustino minor seminary in Yei in 2013-2014, and the licentiate in Biblical theology at Urbaniano University of Rome in 2014-2018 and from 2018 up to now he has been trainer, Lecturer and treasurer of the St. Paul National Major seminary in Juba.

“May Christ the good shepherd guide the new Bishop-elect, the people of Yei and south Sudanese so that the Catholic church grow united, dedicated and stronger in its mission,” the Christians noted.