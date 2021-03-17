Catholic Church to celebrate St. Joseph day

By Emelda Siama John

The Catholic Church is set to celebrate the principal feast day of St. Joseph’s day this Friday Archbishop Ameyu confirmed.

The Daywhich is also called the Feast of St. Joseph or the Solemnity of St. Joseph is a day celebrated on 19 of March yearly by the Christians.

“The 15th annual celebration of the principal feast day of Saint Joseph the husband of the Virgin Mary and legal father of Jesus Christ will be on Friday 19th of this month I will be the main celebrant and I will give the message for the faithful,” His Grace Ameyu revealed.

He stated that the mass will be transmitting directly from the studio because there’s no public celebration due to covid-19 restriction.

“we have to follow that restriction announced by the government and we also did our own announcement that all the churches are to lockdown and I think even all this Sundays they had never being any public celebration but we always transmit from radio Bakitha,” he added.

The archbishop however, said there will be very few people to attend since the public celebration was banned saying the church will make sure the social distance is maintained.

“But we shall follow the social distance and there will be very few people, very few priest one to two and the altar boys and that is how we are going to do it, it will not be a public celebration so we do not allow people to come there in a big number, because the church gate will be closed even the church door will be close,” said Archbishop Ameyu.

He described this year’s celebration as special in the life of the Christian adding that even the day was announced by Pope Francis to be celebrated by Christians as a family of Christ.

“Joseph in holly family of Mary Jesus and Joseph himself, so it’s to remember this important family and we will like to emphasize the role of the family in the society because we realise that because of the brokenness of our families a lot of social problem, spiritual problem had being happening to people because of that.”

“If we were to go back to original family, the family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph we would be really better, because it’s not just giving birth to a child that matters, but to bring out the childhoodto adult it’s to embraces early the life of the family, “he said”

He said the day will be observed by popular customs among Christians of various liturgical traditions.

He said the St. Joseph’s Day Mass or the Divine Service,wearing red-coloured clothing, carrying dried fava beans that have been blessed, and assembling home altars dedicated to Saint Joseph.