Catholic Church suspends acolytes till attainment of training

By Bida Elly David

The Catholic Church over the jovial season has deferred all acolytes from saying mass in the altar till they undertake drill to improve their professional knowledge

This came as a endorsement from the College of Consultant (CAJ) meeting held on the 9th –Nov-2021 stating that the entire acolyte ministry in all parishes was withheld from the effect of 21st –Dec-2021 until they undertakedefinite training from St Mary’s college

‘’In the last meeting of college of Consulters (CAJ) on the 9th –Nov-2021, the entire ministry of acolytes in the arch diocese of Juba has been suspended from saying mass until all acolytes undergo training at St Mary’s college’’ The statement reads

According to the Vicar General Fr.Morris Ladu Felix, the training shall be arranged by the administration of the college and its commencement will be communicated as soon as possible

Furthermore, he stated that those ones interested to join are asked to apply through the office of the pastor and any acolyte from the effect of the stipulated date was not allowed to exercise any function whether being in parishes or chapels till they undertake the training

‘’Those acolytes interested to apply for the training should go through the office of the pastor to be scrutinized and incase he fails to undertake the training, permission to exercise any function in parishes shall not be granted’’ The statement states

However, Morris urged parish administrators to submit the list of candidates legible for the training direct to the office of the vicar general a week before the training shall kick off on 10th –January-2022