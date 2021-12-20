Catholic Church messaged worshipers ahead of Christmas festival

By Bida Elly David

The Catholic Arch bishopric of Tombura over the weekend has admonished faithful to rejoice Christmas with joy, hope and peace despite the deprivations they faced

‘’Let this coming Christmas fill our hearts with great joy and hope especially when our dioceses, nation and the world faced devastating year of civil violence,pandemic, hate speeches, rough words, mistrust and natural disasters’’ he reiterated

‘’It would be good to remind ourselves that Mary and Joseph faced many challenges and uncertainties as they became the Holy family of Nazareth until they were blessed with Jesus Christ who was sent by God. Both lived with the uncertainties of receiving a child from God under circumstances they could not understand. In many ways, this Christmas, perhaps we have experienced and lived amid much uncertainties and confusion. For this reason we should follow the footsteps of the blessed family of Mary and Joseph’’ Barani pointed

However, in his directives, Barani urged Christians to care, forgive and build peace among one another in order to have a positive celebration of the Christmas feast

Barani also lamented that, humanitarian support and introduction of livelihood income generation programs as detergent for violence among the huge unemployed youth must continue