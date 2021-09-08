jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtCatholic Church celebrates Centenary
A foot for thought

Catholic Church celebrates Centenary

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday, thousands of Christians gathered at Saint Theresa Cathedral, Kator and witnessed launching of Legion of Mary programmes at the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba under the theme: “Unity in the midst of diversity in Legion of Mary strengthen the Body of Christ.”

His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said the celebration marked 100 years of establishment of LegionMary in the world. It was established on 7th of September 1921 and on 7th of this month it was 100 years.

 This celebration is all over the world as the activities are carried out globally.

The celebration marked likewise the beginning of Legion of Mary activities at the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. The programmes will continue for the whole year until the final celebration will end on 7th of September 2022. Within these periods of time, members of Legion of Mary were requested to organize numbers of activities that brings people closer to know more about the role of Legionof Mary:

First: to carry out enlightenment programmes to other parishes that have no members of Legion of Mary in their parishes. 

Second: to know more about the activities Legion of Mary are carrying out, andto have knowledge on the life of Mary the mother of Jesus.

She was one of the apostles with few other women who followed Jesus Christ during His suffering until the time He was crucifiedon the cross.

The activity of Legionof Mary started with a small number of people and now there are about six million members in the world.  We honor Mary because she is the mother of Jesus. She was examined from the original sin of the world.

Bishop Mulla said activities of Legion of Marywere not for women, it is also for men and young girls and boys. In South Sudan, the majority of members are women who are widows. However, theactivities of Centenary for this year were to include recruitment of more members intothe programmes of Legion of Mary.

On 15th of August this year, Torit Diocese of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba had celebrated Centenary of Loa Parish. It was a celebration of one hundred years of faith. In 2019, Catholic Archdiocese too celebrated Centenary of Rejaf Parish; it was launched on the First of November, 2018 and ended on the First of November, 2019.

These show that Catholic Church is mature in faith and expected to evangelizethe word of God to many people and bring others to Christianity.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Government should take Tambura issue seriously

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the press release issued by Church leaders and the information Juba Monitor got from Tambura, there are still clashes within the areaswhich need to be resolved immediately.  Last month, Church leaders from Yambio and other places raised concern on the same issue but still there is not much done by the authorities. Killing innocent citizens and displacement of others are destroying peace deal in the country. What is difficult to bring this situation calm? Why are people still fighting and the...
A foot for thought

Shortages of fuel should be resolved immediately

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days, the price of fuel has increased in the market due to shortages of fuel in the country. According to information published in the newspapers, the reason for the shortages of fuel was due to the continuing protest of drivers from the neighboring countries. They parked all vehicles at Elegu border point and protesting over the killing of the drivers along Juba –Nimule highway. These killings took place last month and still are continuing according to the report. On the order side,...
A foot for thought

Women week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Women week is to have voices of women in media. I discovered that there were many stories of women published this week on top of them were the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Madam Rebecca Nyandeng Garang de Mabior. In the story, she is going to lead a high delegation to New York on 21stof this month 2021. In addition to that, we have the Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State Madam Sarah Cleto who is the only female governor...
A foot for thought

GovernorCletoprogress in the state

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday, Juba Monitor interviewed the Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State madam Sarah Cleto Rial, on the progress in the state and challenges facing her as a woman. She said security situation was clam she was working hard to maintain peace in the state, and improve infrastructures in the areas.  As a woman, some people are not respecting her, but she is doing her work. It is normal in our culture; a woman is seen with negative aspects as if she is...
error: Content is protected !!