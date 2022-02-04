Catholic Church celebrated the feast of the lord

By Emelda Siama John

The Catholic Archdiocese of Juba on Wednesday joined the Universal Church to celebrate the commemoration of the feast of the presentation of Jesus to the temple of the lord held at the Saint Theresa Cathedral Kator.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said that the day is dedicated for the consecration of Jesus after forty days of his birth.

“The candle day serves as a signal that Jesus is the light to the world and I called the clergy, the faithful to prepare for the synodality of communion participation and mission,” Ameyu said.

He stated that the universal church is to embrace the synod of the Presbyterian councils as it was declared by Pope Francis in October 2021.

“Though the synod seems to be late, it’s equally important for the Archdiocese of juba to conduct its own synod like other dioceses in the world,” He noted.

He revealed that the catholic prelate reiterates that the synod will help to iron out differences in the church and in the communities.

“This year, the synod is set to take place on 14th of February with the number of the activities among which include reports from all parishes,” he cited.

Meanwhile the vicar of the religious and the clergy Fr. Nicholas Kiri said that this is special day, a day for you Christians that you are all consecrated in Baptism

“Today we have all gathered as brothers, sisters, priests and the late people just to celebrate the live Christ Jesus has brought to us in the world and we are looking forward together with Archbishop Stephen Ameyu with all dioceses and families that next year when the feast of the presentation of the lord comes, we would like to see all of us togetherthose of us baptized, come together and celebrate our universal consecration to Christ,to the church, and to light so that our society and where we live to be a better place,” Kiri said.

He stated that they are looking forward to encourage one another that the celebration of Christ is to be presented in the temple and Christ has given his life to the world.

“We aim and pray that today these good things which the lord has done to us, he may bring it to completion in the days of Christ,” he added.