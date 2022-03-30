jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 30th, 2022
HomeCover StoryCat out of the bag, the reports on 2013, 2016 crisis
Cover Story

Cat out of the bag, the reports on 2013, 2016 crisis

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
South Sudan flag

William Madouk Garang/Yiep Joseph

A report purported to be from the government and circulating on social media alleged to have categories of conflicts and instances that led to a political crisis in the country in 2013.

The 72 – pages report, which could not be confirmed or authenticated by the relevant government authorities come hot immediately after president Salva Kiir on Monday said: “I am directing the National Security Service and its partner, the BRL Law Firm to declassify all the information about the conflict’s genesis in their possession (intercepts, audios, and personal accounts),”

“This is very important so that the people of South Sudan know the truth and judge for themselves from the position of this knowledge. We must say the truth because genuine reconciliation has its basis in it. This will also support the process of healing in our country,” he added.

However, efforts to get government spokesperson, Micheal Makuei Lueth, Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential spokesperson as well as National Security Services public Relations officer, David John Komuri could not verify if the document was the one the president meant by press time.   

The document which has been published by the London Base firm 9BR chamber London date March 2022 titled “Pushing the Reset Button for South Sudan” stated that the conflict was a political move caused by a coup.

The document seen by Juba Monitor stated that some top official leaders were seen to be behind the 2013, 1016 conflict.

In his address to the nation’s president, Kiir assured those who will be implicated in the report of a presidential amnesty saying that is important in ensuring that the release of the documents does not create alarms among the public and said that the release of the information will result in the moving of the country forward.

“Having said that, I need to state clearly that those who may be implicated by the declassified information that is going to be released are guaranteed presidential pardon. So, there is no cause for alarm over this. All we are interested in is for the public to know the truth about the background of the conflict in our country,” he said.

“I hope after the release of this information, we can all move forward with permanent peacebuilding that will create harmony and prosperity in our country,” he concluded.

You Might Also Like

Cover Story

Teachers call to help students feel comfortable in class

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas Diocesan Education Coordinator of the Catholic Diocese of Yei has called on teachers at the conclusion of the three days trauma healing training in Yei to support learners who feel comfortable in the class. Dr. Sebastian Pololo Enock said that teachers were trained on the particle basic solutions of solving problems in the schools. He encourages the teachers to manage the learners who are difficult in class and those who change school because of teachers. “You now have the basic solutions to how to handle problems...
Cover Story

Human trafficking looms along the borders

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph The state directors for Immigration decried constant trafficking of aliens through the borders of the country by security forces, a move that reduces revenue collection in the states. This report came during the last day of the two days leadership workshop for immigration officials. In his report, the Director for Immigration for Western Bahr El Ghazel state eMadut Malek complained that human trafficking along Sudan became rampantly practiced by the security attaches. He accused National security officials of interference in the activities of immigration through Human smuggling He...
error: Content is protected !!