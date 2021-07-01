Cases of peptic ulcers increasing in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

A clinical officer working at Yei Civil Hospital on Tuesday disclosed that cases of peptic ulcers are increasing in Yei River County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Sokiri Samuel confirmed that in April alone, 225 patients were diagnosed and 54 were admitted for peptic ulcers disease treatment.

Samuel revealed that 59 patients were diagnosed with peptic ulcers disease in June an issue he described as an alarming situation.

“Looking at the data for the month of April, you realize that out of the people who visited the OPD, two hundred twenty-five patients are diagnosed of peptic ulcer disease and out of the two hundred twenty-five patients, fifty-four of them were admitted for treatment. Coming to the month of May, two hundred forty-three patience were diagnosed with the same condition,” he said.

The clinician explained that peptic ulcer disease is caused by a bacterium which is found in human beings especially during childhood.

The clinical officer believed that excessive smoking of tobacco and drinking of alcohol are some risk factors that cause peptic ulcers disease.

He said excessive smoking of cigarettes increases the flow of gastric acid into the stomach that causes burning of the stomach.

“Study found that peptic ulcer is mainly caused by bacteria called helicobacter pylori and that bacteria is a normal flora which is mostly in humans. We can get the bacteria during our childhood. Excessive smoking of cigarettes is major factor of the cause of ulcers. to help in digestion,” explains Sokiri.

Yei Civil Hospital Clinical Officer Sokiri Samuel advised citizens to reduce too much consumption of alcohol and smoking of cigarettes in order to reduce the chances of peptic ulcers.