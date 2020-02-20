jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 20th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialCARTEL MUST STOP DESTROYING NATURAL TREES
Editorial

CARTEL MUST STOP DESTROYING NATURAL TREES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

Could the authority confirm if the order banning charcoal trade in the country had been lifted and if so when, since it was not made public. The activities of cutting down trees are becoming alarming considering the current climate change which is   becoming more dangerous to parts of the world. Sometime back the government through the key players banned the trade on charcoals to save the few trees that are still existing and which are of more value for maintaining a conducive environment. The trees are equally a source of rain apart from their natural beauty. The order then directed all security organs to deal with those involved in the trade without mercy because they were behind the destruction of people’s natural heritage. If the order and ban have been lifted, the relevant authorities should make it known to the public. One need only to be on the roadside or on motor vehicles to see a number of tracks full of charcoals being driven to unknown destinations. Not once or twice but a number of times and worse still, in the presence of the security organs who in most cases turn their eyes and attention to the other side. If the order is still in place then the government needs to deal with some law enforcement agencies that are not doing their work effectively. These are the same people who have been accused for collaborating with these under-cutting trades who will stop at nothing until they get what they want. They are cartels who will lure each situation into their own selfish interest disregarding all possible dangers they are exposing the public to. The law should be effectively applied to deal with these cartels to stop them from further destruction of these rare and important trees which form the natural beauty of the country.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Summary of the day

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
B Anna NimirianoEditor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday I was reading newspapers and I found that almost most of the information published were the same, that is to say congratulatory messages, recognitions and other good words from different people to President Salva Kiir with the decision he took for returning the country to ten states. Addition to that the languages of people in Juba also have changed to some points, compared to the previous months where there were a lot of outstanding issues that needed to be resolved during the...
Editorial

RETURN DISCIPLINE AND ORDER TO THESE ENTRY POINTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Time and again it is clear that the main entry points should be kept in order to attract visitors mostly investors. This has not been the case with Juba International Airport (JIA) and Nimule, which continues to be an eyesore to those coming and going out of the country.  Why is it impossible for the authorities charged with managing these key institutions to do the work they are appointed to do. One just has to pass through the departure and arrival lounges to understand the situation. Can there be some...
error: Content is protected !!