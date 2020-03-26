Cargo, fuel trucks exempted from border closure

By Kidega Livingstone

The government has assured that essential communities like fuel, food items are exempted from the border closure urging the public not to panic.

All points of entry and international borders have been shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that had already killed thousands of people around the globe.

The closure came as a preventive measure to combat spread of the virus which was already being reported in some parts of the region including Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Though South Sudan has not confirmed a coronavirus case, the government has been taking some of the swiftest preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

Uganda-the main point of imports of the most essential communities into South Sudan has closed all its borders, but only allowed cargo flights and cargo busses to enter.

There has been growing fear that with the closure of the border, the markets in South Sudan would run out of the most basic communities.

Basic commodities and lack of essential products in the market may soon be felt in the country after Uganda closed its border of Elegu.

The government said traders and the entire citizens should not panic.

The government made the statement during coronavirus pandemic taskforce meeting chaired by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar who doubles as Deputy Chairman of the High Level Taskforce on Coronavirus.

“The taskforce urged traders and members of the public not to panic and that there is no cause for alarm as cargo trucks and fuel tankers shall continue to flow in and out of the country,” the statement issued after the meeting reads.

The closure of all border crossings in the face of passenger buses and vehicles, cargo buses and fuel tankers will be exempted,” the statement adds.

They said South Sudan shall be one of the countries to benefit from the 100 million dollar announced by the government of United States of America to fight coronavirus.

They also said the taskforce would cooperate with the Ministry of Health, Foreign Affairs and Information and Communication in order to join hand in fighting the virus.