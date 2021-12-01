Care International takes over as new implementing agent for UNICEF

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The Ministry of Health in Jonglei State confirmed that Care International has taken over as the new implementing agent for UNICEF after Medicos Del Mundo as known as Doctors of the World.

Care International is taking over Bor South, Twic East and Duk County as the leading partner in collaboration with live well which is working in Twic East and Sudan Medical Care (SMC) In Duk county are taking over according to Minister of Health in Jonglei State.

Atong Kuol Manyang said that the Care International has officially launched taking over as the new partner after MDM to carry out all the activities that were done by MDM as the new implementing agent for UNICEF and would be working in Collaboration with Live well and Sudan Medical Care (SMC) as the leading partner in Bor South, Twic East and Duk County Primary Health Care centers.

“We appreciate MDM for great performance which was above and beyond and as Ministry we are very happy about the service given and made sure that Incentives are paid monthly and medicine available in the Bor State Hospital. She urged the staffs at hospital to amicably solve issues they facein their work