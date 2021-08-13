Car ambush left two people dead

By Atimaku Joan

A car ambush along Juba-Nimule Road left two people dead, three wounded and one person missing.

While speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said that a Toyota Voxy fell in an ambush between Kerepi and Moli on Wednesday afternoon.

“The car fell in an ambush and as a result two people were killed, three wounded and one missing,” Daniel said.

He stated that the attackers were putting on military uniforms and they had their heads tied with scarf.

He affirmed that eleven years old girl and a woman were both shot in their hands and a Darfur (Sudanese) trader was injured in his legs and they had been taken to Nimule Hospital where they currently receive treatment.

However, the Police Spokesperson blamed this on lack of cooperation between the drivers and the organizing Police forces stating that they used to tell people to coordinate with the Police because they had escorts in the morning from both Juba and Nimule.

Therefore, he asked the public to coordinate with the Police whenever they wanted to travel.

In 2011, South Sudan attained political independence, but it shortly plummeted into series of civil wars which had made the security situation across the country volatile with plentiful of weapons in the hands of armed men without jobs and resort to criminality like night robbery and road ambush.

Ambushes of vehicle within the country in highway are common particularly outside the capital city especially along the Juba Nimule road.