jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 13th, 2021
HomeNational NewsCar ambush left two people dead
National NewsNews

Car ambush left two people dead

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Atimaku Joan

A car ambush along Juba-Nimule Road left two people dead, three wounded and one person missing.

While speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said that a Toyota Voxy fell in an ambush between Kerepi and Moli on Wednesday afternoon.

“The car fell in an ambush and as a result two people were killed, three wounded and one missing,” Daniel said.

He stated that the attackers were putting on military uniforms and they had their heads tied with scarf. 

He affirmed that eleven years old girl and a woman were both shot in their hands and a Darfur (Sudanese) trader was injured in his legs and they had been taken to Nimule Hospital where they currently receive treatment.

However, the Police Spokesperson blamed this on lack of cooperation between the drivers and the organizing Police forces stating that they used to tell people to coordinate with the Police because they had escorts in the morning from both Juba and Nimule.

Therefore, he asked the public to coordinate with the Police whenever they wanted to travel.

In 2011, South Sudan attained political independence, but it shortly plummeted into series of civil wars which had made the security situation across the country volatile with plentiful of weapons in the hands of armed men without jobs and resort to criminality like night robbery and road ambush.

Ambushes of vehicle within the country in highway are common particularly outside the capital city especially along the Juba Nimule road.

You Might Also Like

News

MIX-UP

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Yesterday in our Editorial column there was a mix up which wrongly referred to Dr. Riek Marcher as the second Vice President while in actual fact we had meant to refer to him as the country’s second in command. We brought this to the attention of the FVP’s secretariat and we agreed to inform the public of the error which was unintentional....
News

Boat catches fire at Juba port

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander Tones of commodities were burnt as huge fire flared-up at river port,East of Juba International Airport yesterday. The boat that carried mixed goods including fuel caught fire at 11:00 in the morning in a place called HaiGabatin Juba. Captain Abdulla Michael at the department of fire brigade Central Equatoria State said the incident happened while some people were trying to fill some empty drums with fuel. “According to the information we gathered, there was empty drum that some people were trying to fill so that it...
error: Content is protected !!