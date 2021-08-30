jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, August 30th, 2021
CAPITAL-NO to civil disobedience

We will talk to you in the language you understand- IGP tells protestors

By James Atem Kuir

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), General Majak Akec Malok has warned protestors who will participate in the mass protests demanding the resignation of the entire government slated for today that “we are going to talk to you in the language you understand”, strongly repeating government prohibition of  the demonstration.

The IGP who spoke to the media in a press conference yesterday stressed that people should go about with normal lives today but banned gathering of more than ten people.

“Whoever that comes out to protest, we will consider them criminals, and we will talk to them in the language they will understand,” stressed Gen. Majak Akec the IGP, adding that: “whoever that closes his or her shop tomorrow, is somebody that we are going to investigate, that will be somebody aware of these misleading information that is manufactured, and will be a partner to them.”

As of Sunday afternoon, hundreds of security personnel from the SSPDF Military Police and National Security Services and Police Services among others could be patrolling the streets of Juba unarmored military vehicles mounted with heavy machine guns.

The group calling itself the ‘People’s Coalition for Civil Action or PCCA’ recently called for mass protests across the country to demand the resignation of President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his entire government, saying the leadership had caused South Sudanese suffering for the last ten years of independence.

The protest organizers, PCCAin a document circulated recently said the mass uprising would take place on August 30.

The IGP condemned the group calling them liars and criminal.

“We have deployed enough forces, nobody will be allowed to interrupt you. We are not here to cooperate with criminals the protest organizers this what I can assure you. They are liars,” stressed.

