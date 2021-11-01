Candidates sat entrance exams for foreign service

By John Agok

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday conducted an entrance examination for candidates enrolling into Foreign Service.

According to the statement seen by Juba Monitor, published on the Ministry’s page,the three-hour exam was by then underway at the Ministry Headquarters.

After the exam, candidates would proceed to the next level of oral interview as part of professional language assessment critical in Foreign Service. The Ministry wished all the candidates’ good luck in their exams.

However, over 100 candidates were expected to be deployed into various embassies to discharge their duties efficiently.

The Ministry already employed 4,000 man power with annual budget of 700 Million USD according to the department overview.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is a cabinet level government ministry responsible for the implementation and management of South Sudan‘s foreign policy and international activities under the incumbent minister Mayiik Ayiii Deng.