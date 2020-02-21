Candidates for R-TGoNU on 22nd February

Anna Nimiriano

Editor in Chief

Juba Monitor

Dear readers and entire people of South Sudan, the remaining one day is a high time for our leaders from various political parties to finish everything on the nomination of the candidates to the formation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU). I know some parties have already nominated their candidates and submitted the names or they are still in the process of finalizing everything for the date to be announced by President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

In this process, some people may disagree in groups, may be some of them would decide to nominate themselves for the positions of their interest. Each party should be careful in nomination of candidate; they should nominate the right person for the right position. Don’t think of personal relationships you have with the person or other promises that if you support me I will do for you this and that.

A person who nominated him or herself is to be avoided, that is selfishness, which is not allowed by this time. If you make wrong choice in your party, it will be your own problem if the person proves to be unqualified for the position, especially the position of the Vice President and Ministers. In any election or nomination, people see the committed person in the group, a person who understands the needs of the marginalized people in the urban and rural areas. Suck kind of candidates are ready to live with people in the rural areas. I am sure they would go if given assignments to do in the states.

Youth should be involved in all positions because they have energy to do the work. Not forgetting gender representation in any position. By doing this, the government would look colorful, diverse, and inclusive. However, those who have bad records in the groups and in the previous government should be eliminated for the smooth running of the work.

If you are not doing well in the group, you will not also do well in T-GoNU. The issue of tribal lines is to be observed in any group. If you are a leader of a group, don’t allow your tribe to dominate positions given to your party. Be fair to all tribes you have in the group.

We are not going back to what had happened in the previous regime, we need to improve in the coming governance system, for better management and accountability of each and every one. Those who were corrupt should not be involved in this new government. People of South Sudan are going to be serious this time, to follow any step this new government will take not for bad but for the development of the country.

May God bless us all.