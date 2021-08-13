CAN WE SAVE TEARS OF THE FUTURE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

For some time now since the fall-out within the SPLM/A-IO among the leadership, l have been trying very hard to pass some reasons to them to come to terms with the present situation and give the citizens a break from the continued crises. President Salva Kiir is on record directing the warring parties to stop their hostilities. I am glad that after the directive, the top-notch warring parties came into being and accepted to down their weapons for peace and continuity. This is what everyone and all citizens want. There must always be consideration for the well-being of the public in and outside the country. I am of the opinion that time has come to talk and act through dialogue and not guns. Times for the guns are long gone unless some external forces provoke such situation. It is important that the citizens should be given time to adjust from the past and adopt new life under the peace agreement. It is not always a good thing to seek power by or through blood of your own fellow brothers and sisters. It is not a good thing to make the innocents live this uncertainty and waking up in fear from the unknown which in actual sense are their own kith and kin.The two principles to the peace agreement have time and again promised never to take this country back to war.What they want after struggling for peace is for everybody to walk the path of tolerance and acceptance inclusively. Please let peace lead the way and let us all be our brothers’ keeper all the time. More so let us unite for the purpose of being together peacefully and cutting out and away the common disease of tribalism. If all of us were to go the line of the principles then our journey would be smooth and meaningful. It would be a journey for the future generation to enjoy and harvest what their fore and grandparents had planted for them. It is common that one can only harvest what one planted. The good fruit comes from a good background and that background must be built now not tomorrow. We are in a 21st century where many things are going digital no more, the world of analogue. Is someone listening to the cry of the future is someone caring for the tears of the future. Yes if we are listening, then we must be able to create trust in the future by doing what would be beneficial to them when that time comes. This is why we must create an atmosphere for the youth to trust us. This why we must make dialogue and not guns our shield in all situations. This is why we must come out in the open and disown self-interests which always lead to bloodshed. This why we must have respect for one another whatever your status is in the society. Let the commitments of the main principles to the peace agreement lead our ways to peace and prosperity. It is possible if we commit ourselves