Thursday, December 19th, 2019
Editorial

CAN WE REJOICE NOW OR LATER?

The media reports that signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan have agreed to form the Transitional Government of National Unity slated for February next year demonstrate the commitment of both parties to bring lasting peace in the country. Despite slow progress on the implementation of outstanding tasks, which Salva Kiir said will be finalized while the new government is in place, the consensus reached by the two sides has reignited the already-existing glimpse of hope for sustainable peace among the citizens. It is also their hope that unlike the deals which previously collapsed due to unresolved concerns, this agreement shall hold. The country is gradually but surely taking off from the aftermath of what it experienced in the past few years and this can be seen through tangible developmental projects happening across the country, the installation of electricity in Juba is a telling example. I have previously said, peace is the missing piece in the country and I still repeat that sentiment today. With peace come investors, agricultural and infrastructural development, which is the backbone of economic growth and employment opportunities for the youths. Education as a tool of civilization can be delivered to citizens only if the country is politically and economically stable. It is time leaders focus more on the interest of the country than their individual interests. Good leaders prioritize the affairs of their country and the well-being of its citizenry. The agreement between Kiir and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar has once again brought a euphoric atmosphere in the country where curbing hyperinflation is one of the daunting tasks awaiting the soon-to-be formed new government. This euphoria should not be short-lived, however. The citizens should also take it upon themselves and be peace ambassadors.

