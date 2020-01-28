jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 28th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialCAN PARTIES TO THE AGREEMENT HEED THE WAILING VOICE OF WOMEN?
Editorial

CAN PARTIES TO THE AGREEMENT HEED THE WAILING VOICE OF WOMEN?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

By: Charles Lotara (Guest)

Women have been very instrumental in restoring peace and stability in time of tense political atmosphere. Unlike other influential women who championed and continue to champion liberation from oppressive regimes across the world, the situation has been different in South Sudan – where politics is a game played by misogynists. Our women have been docile to say the least. Fortunately, that silence has been broken over the weekend when a score of women bowed down to prayer and went on fasting in protest against reluctance by politicians to fast-track the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement. This was one of the rare moments, and should be a defining one if politicians have citizens at heart. The report that Dr. Machar left Juba without resolving the issue pertaining to the number of States was disturbing and left the nationals on suspense, just like the post November 12th 2019. The protest by women at South Sudan Council of Churches against peace delay is a reflection of the colossal frustration most South Sudanese are going through. What these women did reminds me of Jane Adams, an iconic American author and feminist who used literature to contribute to World War 2. In her book titled ‘Peace and Bread in Time of War’, Adams controversially suggested that those who are against peace should be dragged from the floor to test their manhood. She would then get lambasted by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for being hot-headed, and that led to her obliteration from the political circle for a while. The bottom line of the story is, when a woman gets concerned over the political affairs of the country it means something is going terribly wrong and there is a need to fix it. They speak from a motherly perspective; they are people who shoulder domestic responsibilities. Their wailing call for peace signifies the stage at which the country has gotten, when they no longer feel any certainty in the affairs of the country. It seems like nothing but a creation of futurological laboratory of an ever-suffering ordinary population by political elites. Golda Meir once said “I can honestly say that I was never affected by the question of the success of an undertaking. If I felt it was the right thing to do, I was for it regardless of the possible outcome.” Our women have spoken regardless of the possible outcome, but can the parties to the peace deal pay attention and heed the genuine and wailing call for peace by women? Remember the word of Margaret Thatcher, “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

SOUTH SUDAN AND KENYA VISA-FREE AGREEMENT, SO NEAR YET TOO FAR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
For far too long, South Sudan and Kenya have demonstrated the need to ease cross-border movements by exempting nationals from the two countries from producing visa. The last time that intention was made known to the public was last year, which ended without the implementation of the said agreement. Like any other political rhetoric, that diplomatic and immigration pledge has resurfaced again in 2020. Chris Mburu, the Kenyan Ambassador to South Sudan was quoted to have said “The process is still but only the two Directors of Immigration of Kenya...
Editorial

THE KILLINGS IN ABYEI STAND CONDEMNED BY ALL

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Respect for human being surpasses anything else and must remain intact at all time. Taking away one’s life is a crime, which should be punished without looking over the shoulders. This is what should be applied to those who killed and maimed innocent people in Abyei. Whatever it takes, the killing cannot be justified at whatever cost. The Abyei issues have gone far too long and must be resolved sooner than later. During peaceful public demonstration last week by the community in Juba, their wish was to have this issue...
Editorial

River pollution

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano Rivers, lakes and other sources of water are natural resources created by God for human beings to benefit from. According to scientists, a human being cannot live many days without drinking water, for the reason that water is one of the most importance items in the body of human beings and animals. If you pollute water whether in the river, lake, sea and others, it could affect animals living in the water as well as human beings.  That is why it is advisable for everyone not to...
error: Content is protected !!