Camp 15 area death toll increases to 15

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

One more person died following an attack carried out by unknown gunmen in camp 15 area on Sunday morning, authorities in Kapoeta South County said yesterday.

According to the authorities,14 people died on spot during the attack while the other died in Chuckudum hospital as he was rushed for treatment.

Mr. David Eriga, the Secretary General in Kapoeta SouthCounty, told Juba Monitor that one man who was in critical condition died in Chuckudum while one other injured was stable.

“I just received an information that one person died bringing the total number to 15, but the rest are stable receiving treatment. Right now, we are still waiting for our forces who are still pursuing the attackers,” Mr. Erigasaid.

The press Secretary in the office of Governor Louis Lobong Lojore Mr. Aliandro Lotok, told Juba Monitor that the state government had conveyed a message of condolence to the bereaved families and would stand with them amidst such difficult moment.

He said the government forces were already at the scene to calm down the situation.

“The government has already directed the military to launch a serious search for the attackers and that the government will do what it takes to bring the culprits to face the full wrath of the law including those who burnt down the SPLA-IO cantonment site in Lowareng,”Mr. Lotok said.

The Press Secretary urged the people of Budi County to remain calm as government works hard to bring the attackers to account for what they did to the innocent souls.