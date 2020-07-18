jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, July 19th, 2020
News

Calm returns to Palorinya refugee’s settlement

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

The Police have managed to cool down inter communal fighting that broke out early this week in Palorinya refugees settlement in Obongi district West Nile Region between the Nuer and Kuku communities according to reports Juba Monitor received from the police spokesperson North Western Region of Uganda.

Josephine Angucia, the North Western police spokesperson said at list calm has returned to the settlement of Palorinya following communal fight between two tribes that left three people dead and hundreds of houses burnt with many refugees displaced.

“The Police have managed to cool down the situation where 26 people have been arrested and more investigations are still under way to end the fight,’’ she added.

Angucia said the stakeholders, UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister had already had meeting on Wednesday with the two communities for them to live peacefully.

“One person died in the hospital on Wednesday with the two dead bodies that were found at the base,” she disclosed.

Police spokesperson said post-mortem was done to the three dead bodies on Wednesday in Obongi health centre.

She however warned refugees against tribal fighting in the camps saying they were in the camps to seek for peace and not violence.

Angucia urged them to better report such cases to the authorities rather than taking law in to their hands to cause violence and conflicts among themselves.

