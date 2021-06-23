jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021
News

Calm returns in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

The security situation has returned normal after two communities fought that left 21 people killed and several others injured.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Rumbek Central Payam Administrator William Machar Chol said the situation has become normal but the number of Cattle raided remained unknown according to local communities in the area.

“We have not exactly confirmed the exact figures but what we recorded as deaths toll is 21 people killed,” Chol.

However, the Acting Minister of Information and Communication in Lakes State who is also Minister of Cabinet Affairs Stephen Mathiang Deng Monydit said that the two sections reported yesterday in a cattle camp of Relkou.

“It is not clear how many people have been killed and how many wounded.,” Deng said

