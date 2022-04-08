Calm returns in Jonglei after gunmen killed one person

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The State government in Jonglei State confirmed that calm returned after gunmen suspected to be from the neighboring State of Greater Pibor Administrative Area attacked Makol- Cuei village and left one person dead.

John Samuel Manyuon, the Minister of Information and Communication said that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, the youths from Makol Cuei were attacked and one person was killed and another wounded.

“We called on the authorities of Greater Pibor Administrative Area to caution their youths not to attack our youths of Jonglei state so as to give us a chance to solve the preexisting matters of insecurity, not the fresh ones.”

He added that the State government urges the people of Jonglei State to be calm and allows the government of the state to talk with the authorities of GPAA.

Meanwhile, Jay Adingora Alual, the Minister of Information in Greater Pibor said he is not aware about the incident.