Calm returns after clashes in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State said calm has returned after 14 people were killed and 20 wounded when Luacjang community armed youth attacked Pakam community in Rumbek North County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Rumbek North County Arop Kumbai Dhel beny said there was a relative stability in the area after intense communal violence over the weekend.

“Although there are still some fears in the area,but the situation now is now fair because there is no more attacks,” said Kumbai.

“I called the Commissioner from Luanyjang and I told him the names of the suspects and on the following day the counterpart commissioner from Luanyjang called me saying they apprehended two suspects,” he said.

He urged the two communities of Luanyjang and Pakam to cease inter-communal fighting.

“The two communities of Pakam and Luanyjang have a lot of inter-marriages among them for years. There are many daughters who have been married off to each other and I do not see any reason why they should keep on fighting each other,”

“My message to these brotherly communities of Luanyjang community and Pakam is to desist fromfighting,” Commissioner urged.

AropKumbai said“instead of fighting, they should focus ondevelopment and prioritized education to end violence”.