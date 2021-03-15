Calm returned to Abyei after attack

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Authorities in Abyei Administrative Area said situation is calm after Misseriya armed cattle herders from Sudan carried out an attack over the weekend.

The armed nomad’s opened fire on a commercial vehicle, killing one person and injured four others.

United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) arrested six (6) suspects in connection with the killing.

UNISFA was established in 2011 after deadly conflict which occurred in the area in 2011 that killed dozens of people displacing thousands. As a result the United Security Council approved on 27 June the Ethiopian peace keeping force to guard Abyei just before South Sudan gain independent.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Deputy Chief for Abyei Administrator, Kon Manyiet Matiok said that the incident occurred in the early morning when traders were going to Amiet market.

“The attackers were identified as armed youth from Misseriya militia but the good thing is United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) managed to arrest the suspects behind the killing of innocent civilians,” Matiok said.

UNISFA, stationed in Abyei Administrative Area, reiterated that any presence of armed groups within its area of responsibility is a violation of its mandate and the mission will not hesitate to engage forcefully within its Chapter VII mandate with those engaged in such violations.

“United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei is fully committed to its mandated task of protection of civilians and ensuring that the Abyei Area is free of arms. The mission reaffirms its intent to protect all members of the community and requests maximum cooperation from all the stakeholders in order to enable the mission to achieve this task,” he explained.

UNISFA mission in Abyei is to protect civilians as well as facilitating trade and movement of people in the barter trade market between Sudan and Sudan traders.

Amiet market was established in 2016 and, in less than a year, a remote empty plain was transformed into a thriving expensive marketplace where many long-distance merchants arrive daily with their trucks and people from local communities provide various kinds of services.