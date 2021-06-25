By Baraka John

Calm returned in Tambura County following the killing of eight civilians and several others displaced in Tambura County on 21st of June.

Earlier this week, over two thousands civilians in the outskirts of Tambura County were reported to have fled their homes following an attack by suspected forces loyal to SPLA-IO who are currently camping at Namutina Payam 72KM from Tambura County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Commissioner of Tambura County MathewMabenge said that security situation was normal in the areas where attacks were carried out after the County government deployed its forces in those hotspots areas to prevent further attacks.

“On 21stto 22nd June, eight civilians were killed out of which seven were men and one woman after an attack was launched in one of the villages in the outskirt of Tambura andover 2,000 civilians were displaced from their homes as houses were burnt down”. Commissioner Mabenge said

He stated that the presence of SPLA-IO in Namutina is causing insecurity in Tambura adding that the inhabitants who mostly survive on farm products are not able to access their farmyard any more for the fear of being killed.

“Forces loyal to SPLA-IO are the one instigating all this, because the cantonment for SPLA-IO is in Ri-rangu in Yambio County, so, maintaining IO force here in Namutina Payam of Tambura County is causing big insecurity in Tambura. Am calling on the national government to come down here to collect all the IO forces and assemble them in their designated cantonment site so that peace prevail to our civilians,” he added.

However, the accusation against SPLA-IO for the attacks on civilians in Tambura was termed baseless by the spokesperson of SPLA-IO in Western Equatoria State Maj. Costa Joseph, citing that the SPLA-IO forces in Namutina are not responsible for the killing and displacement of the civilians in the County.

“I don’t agree with the commissioner because there is no clear evident whichshowsthat forces loyal to SPLA-IO are responsible for the attacks and killings happening in Tambura, because there are many armed groups in Tambura County and there is an ongoing tension between the tribes of Balanda and Zande, so in this scenario the commissioner would have not rushed to finger point but to investigate first”. Maj. Costa said

It’sone year nowTambura County has continued to experience waves of communal tension and attacks carried out by armed groups. But some civilians in Tambura saidthat insecurity in the areamajorly perpetuated by tow tribes of Balanda and Zandewho are being instigated by some native politicians whoare based in Juba to fight each other.

The interfaith, a faith based group in Yambio was expected to conduct a peace conference in Tambura among the different communities existing to defuse the unrest in the area.