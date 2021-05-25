jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
National News

Calm returned in Pibor Administrator Area

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Authority in Pibor Administrative Area has confirmed that security situation area is calm after twenty-three thousand (23000) white army youth group attacked Pibor area over the weekend.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Coordinator of PiborAdministrator Peter Ajak Lingo said civilians have returned back to their respective areas but there is no food.

“Since fighting occurred, we did not get the really number of people who have been killed and those who were injured. All the houses were burned to ashes especiallyGumuruk, Lekuangole and many other areas,”

He added that Pibor Administrator leadership become confused because Pibor Chief Administrator was working hard to collect children who were abducted to be reunited to their loved ones.

He revealed that Pibor Administrator urgedJonglei State governor to stop the youth from attacking, although he tried to stop these men from attacking us and he failed.

He added that the issue of cattle-related inter-communal conflicts are common among the communities in Jonglei State span decades, claiming hundreds of lives.There have been several peace initiatives to stop the continuous cycle of violence among communities of Greater Jonglei especially armed youth from White army.

In South Sudan, the issue of violence involving community-based militias, especially in Jonglei and Great Pibor Administrative Area and other States, has increased and is responsible for the vast majority of casualties among local communities since the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018.

Last week, Fightingstarted when armed youth suspected from neighboring communities attacked areas in Gumuruk and Kongor Payam of Lekuangole County.

As a result,a youth leader in Pibor Administrative Area appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance for people fleeing from inter-communal violence.Thousands of people were said to have been displaced to Pibor town and into the bushes.

Efforts to reach authorities in Jonglei state for comments were ineffectual.

