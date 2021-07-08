CABINET-Passes bloated 613 BSSP budget

By James Atem Kuir

The Council of Ministers yesterday, passed a bloated budget of 613 billion South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Finance Minister first presented a 551 billion SSP budget estimate for discussion last week on Friday but the cabinet could not complete the deliberations.

This year’s budget will be nearly three times the 2019/2020 budget which was estimated at 208,155 billion SSP.

Addressing a news conference after the meeting of the council of Ministers chaired by President SalvaKiirMayardit yesterday, Baba Medan Konyi the Deputy Information Minister, said up to 544.1billion SSP of the approved budget would come from gross oil revenues the country had collected this year.

He also stated that non-oil revenues would raise 58.2 billion SSP and 11.1 billion SSP would come from borrowing and support from donors respectively.

“The honourable ministers discussed and deliberated on the memo of the Minister of Finance in which the detail of the budget 2021/2022 are as follow;the gross oil revenue is 544.2 billion SSP, non-oil revenue is 58.2 billion SSP, and borrowing and support from donors is 11.1 billion SS,” he said.

Konyi said the cabinet also directed the Finance Ministry to inform government institutions on further arrangements.