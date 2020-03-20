jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 20th, 2020
HomeNewsCABINET Draw 100 days’ work-plan or exit
News

CABINET Draw 100 days’ work-plan or exit

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Elia Joseph Loful

The newly appointed ministers of the revitalized government have been urged to draw clear 100 days’ work plan to prove to the public their determination to deliver equitable services.

The new ministers assumed offices this week as part of the Revitalized Unity Government. They have been giving messages of reform and hope in their various ministries.

Jame David Kolok who heads the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) said they should develop the work plan to show their priorities in the next 100 days.

“We demand that all the ministries should be able to come up with 100 days’ action plans. Very clear plans that should be able to tell South Sudanese what are their key priorities that they want to execute in the next 100 days,” David said in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

“We want to see clear 100  days’ work plan that can be measurable, that can be evaluated by  the end of 100 days and we have told the leadership that if a minister does not perform he or she has to be shown the exit,” David urged.

The activist urged the government to work hard to portray good image of the country.

“We want to believe that this country needs to start from a good footing, we know that the country’s image has been tarnished, the stand of South Sudan in the region and internationally has been a bad one, we want everyone in the government to work hard to correct that image,” he emphasized.

He said it was time for the leaders to put aside party mindset affiliation and embark on national issues.

He said among the key obligations was that R-TGoNU immediately reconstitute the parliament saying the cabinet could not work with the legislature,

“We want to see that the transitional parliament is reconstituted as soon as possible, because the cabinet cannot work without the parliament, and the parties should acknowledge that the issues of partisan affiliations should be gotten rid of. right now we want to see them as national ministers,” he added.

David further said parties should also put much emphasis on settling the security arrangement.

“I think the fundamental requirement of the citizens is the question of safety, while the President is asking for refugees and IDPs to return to their houses, they need to acknowledge security as key consideration,” David said.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Angelina Teny is competent says Activist

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Elia Joseph Loful A civil society activist said the recent defection of senior army officers from the opposition to the government following the appointment of Angelina Teny as defense minister sends a negative signal to the public given that the army was to be unified. Angelina Teny was appointed into the unity government as the Minister of Defense making the first female to occupy the position. On Tuesday, four top opposition army officers including Dr. Machar’s former deputy Chief of staff Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley, Maj. Gen....
News

Unknown gunmen kill neglected inmate in Cueibet

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok A group of unidentified gunmen have killed an inmate in Cueibet of Lakes State on Monday while he was traveling to the hospital without the protection from the prison guards. Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Executive Director of Cueibet County of defunct Gok State Mamer Thokagor said they managed to briefly detain the prison officer in charge of Cueibet prison and two close family members of the alleged slayers.  He said the inmate was travelling to Cueibet hospital for malaria treatment. “In fact the inmate was...
error: Content is protected !!