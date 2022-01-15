C. Equatoria vows to end conflict among Mundari sections

By Lodu William Odiya

Central Equatoria State government has vowed to end conflict among sections of Mundari community through comprehensive implementation of resolutions reached during a three-day conference aimed at reconciling various rival sections of the community.

Different sections of Mundari have been fighting each other in different parts of Central Equatoria State (CES) often as a result of cattle raiding and revenge killings.

This week church leaders with support from UNMISS, CEPO and Whitaker Peace Development Initiative (WPDI) convened a three-day conference to resolve the recurring the intra-communal violence among the Mundari tribe.

Among the resolutions the reasons reached in the conference, the parties to the conflict agreed to end cattle rustling by reporting incidents to the police and local authorities with offenders to be punished severely.

Speaking at the end of the conference Thursday, Sarah Nene Redento, the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State said there should be no another peace conference for to resolve another conflict but for better service delivery.

“We don’t want to be called for another peace conferences, it is enough. We don’t want other reconciliation, the community of Terekeka. The community of Terekeka has already reconciled, the money that you have, we need development”, she said.

“I want to give this message to the partners; please this is peace now and we need development and service delivery,” she added.

She thanked the peace partners, Episcopal Church of south Sudan (ECSS) and the Catholic Church for supporting the government for bringing the former warring sections of Mundari.

Ms Redento urged the women to preach to men and work for the implementation of agreement signed among the Mundari community sections.

“This men are our men, even the one dying are our children. If you don’t want to implement this signed peace the women should strike because we cannot give birth to graves,” she said.