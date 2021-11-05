jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, November 5th, 2021
HomeNational NewsBusiness women blame city council over heavy tariffs
National NewsNews

Business women blame city council over heavy tariffs

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Bida Elly David

Business women at the closure of the two-day training on Wednesday, blamed Juba city council for having imposed unnecessary tariffs on their petty businesses in the market.

This came after the business women were given chance to raise their challenges they faced as business women in the market activities.

Pamela Jokudu, one of the business women said that city council has not one day taken an initiative to conduct a market research to make inquiry how women performed their businesses as well as remedies finding on how to address such challenges.

‘’City council has not conducted any survey in the market to know how we run our businesses neither have they asked how much profit we gain as well as the losses we incur on daily basis,’’ she said.

 Pamela added that City council would have contributed a lot in support of business women in the market through loan grants with a limited period of return but instead they focused on their affairs that exempted solutions to challenges business women faced in the market.

‘’Instead of advocating for loan grants from partners of goodwill that support women, city council exempted our challenges from being addressed,’’ she added.

However, Koneta Simon, a women market representative from Jebel market pointed out that city council focused only on daily tax collections and fines but not analysing the kind of business women run.

‘’City council has been collecting taxes and fines from us without measuring the type of businesses we do. Some of us do petty businesses only to feed our children. If we are taxed, then our children become victims. They should put special consideration to our businesses through tax exemption,’’ she pointed.

You Might Also Like

News

S. Sudan calls for dialogue between Ethiopian Gov’t and Rebels

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma   Government has raised concern over the recent advances of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel groups in northern Ethiopia meanwhile called for dialogue between the government and the rebel groups. In the press release  availed to Juba Monitor, President Salva Kiir took the opportunity to review his pledge of solidarity and support to people and the government of Ethiopia and urged both the government and the TPLF rebels to come to table for dialogue. Kiir stands ready to support Ethiopia’s dialogue process and remains hopeful that the...
News

OXFAM scandal soared to expulsion

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Agok OXFAM latest scandal has culminated into expulsion of its Country Director who is suspected to have engaged in undiplomatic activities that included sexual scandals in the Country. South Sudan government deported the County Director of Oxfam International, nine days after arbitrary detention at a security facility in the country’s capital Juba, a media official for the organization has reported. The authority remained tight lipped when contacted to comment on the issue regarding the latest scam. Adil Al-Mahi was arrested by unidentified security officials on September 30, 2021...
error: Content is protected !!