Business women blame city council over heavy tariffs

By Bida Elly David

Business women at the closure of the two-day training on Wednesday, blamed Juba city council for having imposed unnecessary tariffs on their petty businesses in the market.

This came after the business women were given chance to raise their challenges they faced as business women in the market activities.

Pamela Jokudu, one of the business women said that city council has not one day taken an initiative to conduct a market research to make inquiry how women performed their businesses as well as remedies finding on how to address such challenges.

‘’City council has not conducted any survey in the market to know how we run our businesses neither have they asked how much profit we gain as well as the losses we incur on daily basis,’’ she said.

Pamela added that City council would have contributed a lot in support of business women in the market through loan grants with a limited period of return but instead they focused on their affairs that exempted solutions to challenges business women faced in the market.

‘’Instead of advocating for loan grants from partners of goodwill that support women, city council exempted our challenges from being addressed,’’ she added.

However, Koneta Simon, a women market representative from Jebel market pointed out that city council focused only on daily tax collections and fines but not analysing the kind of business women run.

‘’City council has been collecting taxes and fines from us without measuring the type of businesses we do. Some of us do petty businesses only to feed our children. If we are taxed, then our children become victims. They should put special consideration to our businesses through tax exemption,’’ she pointed.