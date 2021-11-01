Business Man murdered by unknown gunmen

By Bida Elly David

A business man over the weekend was found dead in his room in the areas of Munuki (St Kizito) surburbs.

According to the police, the deceased Marjan Ali who was identified as a business man was found dead at dawn in his room.

Speaking to Juba Monitor during the interview, Lt. Lual Simon, a police officer from Munuki police station in charge of the incident said, the tentative results from the analysis taken showed that the late was shot by unknown gunmen after an attack.

“The tentative analysis we carried through the map showed that the deceased was attacked by unknown gunmen since there were footmarks upon the entrance, asfour blankcartridges, blood and panga placed below his chest,” Lual said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that after the mapping analysis, the body would be taken to the military mortuary and deep further investigations should be carried.

“After completion of the tentative analysis, the body will be taken to the military hospital and investigation that involves inquiry from neighbours and friends shall be carried. he pointed.

Khamisa Okella, the aunt to the deceased said that the late was the son to her sister who lived in Wau. she mentioned that the late was a father to four (4) children attaining education in Uganda.

“Marjan Ali is my son. The biological son to my sister. I was shocked when I received a call from my brother that Marjan died. Marjan is a business man owning a curtain hawker along St Kizito, Gudele road. He is a father to four children obtaining their studies in Uganda. What worries me is the education of the kids and how they are going to meet their basic needs” She expressed.