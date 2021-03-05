Business Man impels young people to be entrepreneurs

By Wecnyin Turic

Amos Meta who is a trader in Jabel Souk has animated unemployed youths to engage in business activities to enable them support themselves.

Amos said he started saving money for a very long time before he ventured into business in 2017.

“I saved small amount of money and by the time it has accumulated to 3000 SSP, I first commenced with chewing gums and shisha. Later, I started selling mixed goods that included;drinks, snacks and stationeries. This business had done me good; I was able to pay school fees for my siblings and bride price for my two wives “.

The father of four children said young people must project the future and pursue their dreams without giving up in life. “I advise young people to change for the betterment of themselves despite various challenges that may come to their way. Business is a talent, it is a special gift that should be used well for one to enrich himself or herself”, Meta stated.

Juba Monitor interviewed him whether he has encountered challenges that may be posing threats to his business, he said that the major obstacles are many; lack of enough capital to kick start a business and to facilitate business activities, renting of business premises and fluctuation in prices have always been blockage to citizens. However, he encouraged business people not to be discouraged by these gainsays.

“You should have an ambition in your life, make sure you have a target that you ought to achieve in this world. People should work hard to support their families. There is nothing you can do without money whether you are educated or illiterate,” he explained.

Meta said he was a builder before establishing his current occupation.