BUSINESS- Learn tips from Eritreans

By Nema Juma

The Eritrean ambassador, Yonannes Teclemichael, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic corps in the country yesterday advised South Sudanese, particularly, the youth to learn business tips from the Eritreans who are in business than depending on government employment.

He said even though the business is too small and slow, it could grow and become big like Eritrean investors who became successfull in the country.

The success move required one to be slow but sure of success in whatever they were doing in the business circles.

“Eritreans in South Sudan do not choose what kind of Job to do.They do any type of job and that’s why most of them have become big businessmen and women in this country”.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, ambassador Teclemicheal said that most of the Eritreans who were in country came as refugees but worked hard engaging even in transporting waters to Juba residents to build their businesses..

“So, South Sudanese should learn a lesson and experience of what Eritreans are going through by doing businesses, they should not only be employed by the government, they should join the business community. This is the massage to the general public of this country,”he added.

He said South Sudan was one of the richest countries in resources which should be tapped and used for the common development.

“Everything is available here but without peace it will not develop, peace is very important. They should nurture peace and work hard to develop the economy,” the ambassador said.

He said that Eritreans were all over the world because of the colonialism and oppressed rule of the past.

“We have been under the colonial as you know.So, because of the atrocities we have always been learningfrom one place to another and wherever we go, we are successful. The secret isthey are very hard working.

He stated that“the difference between Eritrean is that South Sudanese choose to be mostly employees of government while the Eritreans will do any kind of business, that’s why they have become the owners of those big business and big hotels adding that most of the investment here belongs to Eritreans simply because they are hardworking not only here in Juba but also in America and other parts of the world”.