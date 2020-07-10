Business high during Independence Celebration

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

As the South Sudanese commemorates the 9th Anniversary of the country’s Independence yesterday, businesses operating in some parts of the city were overwhelmed with customers compared to the past events.

A spot check by Juba Monitor in the four markets in town indicated that the citizens did not observe the 9th of July as in the past.

During the survey in Konyokonyo market, some of the shops were seen closed as perishable goods and other commodities remained operational.

Locals continued to remain in their businesses for example hawkers were still selling from one place to another in and out of the market.

Restaurants, assorted markets namely butcheries and retail shops were working as well as other small businesses which had closed during the other celebrations.

In the related development, foreigners’ business points remain closed while garages for both motor cycles and cars were working.

When asked by Juba Monitor why foreigners did not open, Andrew Kato,a a Ugandan business man based in at Konyokonyo market said foreigners failed to open to honour South Sudan’s Independence day celebration.

While on the way to Jebel market, other citizens were seen along the road doing their own businesses to earn a living right from Malakia, some of the locals were selling their stuffs on the highway.

Towards approaching Atlabara area, Red Army Foundation members were celebrating in the cars in the name of ‘Salam Ja’ meaning peace has come.

In Jebel market, young women were selling their commodities in the markets as normal. One of the women who interacted with Juba Monitor reporter said they were working on Independence, since they have nothing to eat, adding that “it was better to work to secure living.”

While still in Jebel market, some young men were seated at various tea points as their being their business as usual, without showing any celebration mood.

Though 30 or 40 percent of the shops remained closed, at least some businesses were operational.

Custom Market was up to 80 percent functional with all the businesses opened with shops,restaurants and bars working in the early morning.

Phones dealers occupied the entrance to the market as usual and hawkers were selling their goods.

However, Juba town market was somehow different from the rest of the in the City. Shops were closed and all other businesses. It was only in the Taxi Park that some women were seen selling vegetables and fruits.

Another interesting thing in Juba Town was that the money exchangers (dollar-men) were roaming in the market freely looking for would be customers.

How Independence Day was celebrated in Juba

By KidegaLivingstone

Juba Monitor team visited all corner of the city including market places of Konyokonyo, Jebel, Custom and Juba town . It was celebrated as a normal day because they were filled with traders and customers, bus and taxi parks were full of those who went to the market, mobile money transfer and black markets were in operation as taxi drivers and boda boda were equally busy.

It was only some public offices, Banking Institutions and some shops which remained closed.

The traders were both women and men selling their goods and commodities at the road side and within the market

Juba Monitor spoke to Mama Acii a vegetable sellers who said that she could not miss going to the market to sell her vegetable because it is her source of income for feeding the family.

“My husband is not here now, if I closed here and remain at home for celebrations who will give me food tomorrow for feeding my children. What I did, I left some money at home for my children to buy good food as they celebrate our independence,” said Mama Acii.