Business council urges gov’t to implement custom policy

By Bida Elly David

East African Business Council has urged the South Sudan government to fully implement the Community single Customs Territory to boost intra-trade in the province.

The petition originated after the Council held a public-private dialogue at the elegu-Nimule one-Stop Border on Thursady, drawing over 40 officials from trade facilitation agencies, importers, exporters, transporters and women cross-border traders.

In the press statement availed to Juba monitor, the Council said, transporters, traders clearing and forwarding agents complained that delayed implementation of the EAC Single Customs Territory by South Sudan has caused delays in the clearances of the cargo at the border.

The transporters reported that occasionally, trucks await clearances for 2 days in the parking yard.

Among other concerns, it presented to the South Sudan government, the EABC complained there was harassment of cross-border traders by some security personnel such as confiscation of their merchandise and absence of facilities for holding animals that were suspected to have diseases by the inspectors at the border.

The Council revealed that in 2020, South Sudan’s export to the Eastern African Community (EAC) partner States amounted to USD 87 Million while imports amounted to USD 573 Million.

According to the Council, the Ugandan side of the one-Border-post facility hosts South Sudan’s customs agency officials only as the integration of other trade facilitation is still pending.

The Council further called for the adoption of technology and digitalization of the customs system to avoid manual processing of documents by South Sudan customs Officials delaying clearance.

It also demanded the need to redevelop and expand road infrastructure on Nimule side to accommodate the growing traffic from the South Sudan side into the Ugandan border post facility.

In its message to the regional leaders, the Council appealed to the EAC Secretariat to mobilise more resources to support South Sudan to finalise the construction of the One-stop Border post and implementation of East African Community protocols (EACP) and commitments for trading facilitation.

