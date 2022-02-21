BUSH -Fire killed seven women

By Mabor Riak

Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that wildfires burned seven women to death and left the eighth one who escaped with minor injuries while fetching looking for thatching grass in the bush inRumbek East County on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Ametding forest of Cuei-cok Payam of Rumbek County.

Executive Director of Rumbek East County,James Keny Makuei said thatthe wildfire which burned the women came from a nearby cattle camp and surrounded them in the bush and all got burned except the eighth who escaped the ordeal is currently nursing minor injuries.

“Last month, two women narrowly survived from wildfire in the Bunangui forest in Bunangui while they were fetching thatching grass in Rumbek East County, and werenow in Rumbek State hospital undergoing treatments,” said.

He pointed out that the wildfire originated from Anyoor cattle camp and advanced up to Ametding forest where the women were fetching for the grass to rebuild their houses in Cuei-Cok Payam.