jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022
HomeNewsBUSH -Fire killed seven women
News

BUSH -Fire killed seven women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak 

Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that wildfires burned seven women to death and left the eighth one who escaped with minor injuries while fetching looking for thatching grass in the bush inRumbek East County on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Ametding forest of Cuei-cok Payam of Rumbek County.

Executive Director of Rumbek East County,James Keny Makuei said thatthe wildfire which burned the women came from a nearby cattle camp and surrounded them in the bush and all got burned except the eighth who escaped the ordeal is currently nursing minor injuries.

“Last month, two women narrowly survived from wildfire in the Bunangui forest in Bunangui while they were fetching thatching grass in Rumbek East County, and werenow in Rumbek State hospital undergoing treatments,” said.

He pointed out that the wildfire originated from Anyoor cattle camp and advanced up to Ametding forest where the women were fetching for the grass to rebuild their houses in Cuei-Cok Payam.

You Might Also Like

News

Chiefs in Yei appeal for humanitarian assistance

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas The Head Chief of Tore Payam of Yei River County in central Equatoria State is calling on humanitarian organizations and government of national unity to work for permanent peace to address to the suffering of the citizens to rescue the vulnerable people in his Payam. Tore Payam Chief, Alex Badi Soka explains that his Payam was cut off services since the commencement of the crisis in the area in 2016. Also, the important of services including education, health, and relief services were not reached to his...
News

Over twenty people survived milk poison

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Fatuma Asha Ali At least twenty-seven people are reported to have been poisoned in the milk they took on Wednesday during the last funeral rite in Mundri County, Western Equatorial State in Milimajey. According to the Director-General for Ministry of  Local government in western equatorial Benjamin who told Juba Monitor that people gathered in a funeral place in  Milimajey area,  it was the last funeral rite of a relative where they got poisoned but the case is still being traced, people want to know who exactly poisoned the milk.’’he...
error: Content is protected !!